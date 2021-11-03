Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Health

Father diagnosed with rare form of cancer seeks to raise awareness

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 9:35 AM November 3, 2021
sarcoma

Tom Ward was diagnosed with sarcoma in February 2021. - Credit: Submitted

A father diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is seeking to raise awareness about the disease.

Tom Ward, 61, was diagnosed with sarcoma in February 2021.

Sarcoma is a rare form of cancer, with only 1pc of all cancers being sarcoma.

It is a broad term for the group of cancers which start in the bones and soft tissues and there are over 70 different types of sarcoma.

christine tom

Christine and Tom pictured just before Tom lost his hair. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Ward was sent to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London in April 2021 but the operation did not work after cancer spread to his lung and hips.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ward then went through a process of radiotherapy, which did not treat the cancer, and most recently chemotherapy which also has not worked.

His next batch of chemotherapy is due to start soon but the chances of this working are even slimmer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dates confirmed for Beccles and Bungay Christmas lights switch ons
  2. 2 Company fined for safety breach after blast caused employee serious burns
  3. 3 HGV driver admits causing death of great-grandmother by careless driving
  1. 4 Mercedes convertible stolen from drive in Beccles
  2. 5 Project which could stop repeat of Christmas flooding given £8,000
  3. 6 Man left with internal injuries after Bungay crash
  4. 7 Charity's joy after donated scanner sells for £1,650 on eBay
  5. 8 Father diagnosed with rare form of cancer seeks to raise awareness
  6. 9 'Enormous joy': Choir all set for first concert in two years
  7. 10 Air ambulance called after man in 20s is injured in crash in Bungay

It has led his family to set up a fundraiser in the hope that they can pay for treatment abroad at a Spanish clinic.

Mr Ward's wife, Christine Ward, 59, lives in Beccles with Mr Ward and the pair have three children, Matt, 35, Dan, 33 and Vex, 23.

kids

Christine and Tom's three sons, Vex, Dan and Matt. - Credit: Submitted

She said: "A friend of a friend of ours recommended a clinic in Mexico which could help but the problem is the cost of travel and getting out there due to Covid.

"But we soon found a clinic in Spain which offers dendritic therapy if the next batch of chemo doesn't work.

"This works by taking the blood and then processing it to help the immune system to recognise and attack abnormal cells."

The main symptoms of sarcoma include a lump that can be felt throughout the skin, bone pain, a broken bone that happens unexpectedly, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Mr Ward urged anyone to see their doctor if they have these symptoms.

Mrs Ward added: "We are hopeful and realise there is no guarantees with this treatment because sarcoma is such a rare form of cancer.

"We just take each day as it comes and realise that each day we get to spend with Tom now is a blessing."

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe page here.

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

jasmin tristan

'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
One person has been rescued from their vehicle after a two vehicle crash in Bungay 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Two taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Racehorse in Westhall, which has secured funding from Rishi Sunak's Budget

Suffolk Live

'I'm just gobsmacked': east Suffolk pub receives £96,000 grant in Budget

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police were called to the scene where a BMW rolled into a ditch off the A146 between Beccles and Loddon.

Norfolk Live

BMW overturns in ditch after coming off A146

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon