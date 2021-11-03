Father diagnosed with rare form of cancer seeks to raise awareness

Tom Ward was diagnosed with sarcoma in February 2021. - Credit: Submitted

A father diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is seeking to raise awareness about the disease.

Tom Ward, 61, was diagnosed with sarcoma in February 2021.

Sarcoma is a rare form of cancer, with only 1pc of all cancers being sarcoma.

It is a broad term for the group of cancers which start in the bones and soft tissues and there are over 70 different types of sarcoma.

Mr Ward was sent to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London in April 2021 but the operation did not work after cancer spread to his lung and hips.

Mr Ward then went through a process of radiotherapy, which did not treat the cancer, and most recently chemotherapy which also has not worked.

His next batch of chemotherapy is due to start soon but the chances of this working are even slimmer.

It has led his family to set up a fundraiser in the hope that they can pay for treatment abroad at a Spanish clinic.

Mr Ward's wife, Christine Ward, 59, lives in Beccles with Mr Ward and the pair have three children, Matt, 35, Dan, 33 and Vex, 23.

She said: "A friend of a friend of ours recommended a clinic in Mexico which could help but the problem is the cost of travel and getting out there due to Covid.

"But we soon found a clinic in Spain which offers dendritic therapy if the next batch of chemo doesn't work.

"This works by taking the blood and then processing it to help the immune system to recognise and attack abnormal cells."

The main symptoms of sarcoma include a lump that can be felt throughout the skin, bone pain, a broken bone that happens unexpectedly, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Mr Ward urged anyone to see their doctor if they have these symptoms.

Mrs Ward added: "We are hopeful and realise there is no guarantees with this treatment because sarcoma is such a rare form of cancer.

"We just take each day as it comes and realise that each day we get to spend with Tom now is a blessing."

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe page here.