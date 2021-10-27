Free community health and wellbeing event in Bungay
- Credit: Archant
Bungay residents have been invited to attend a free health and wellbeing marketplace event to find out more about help available.
Organised by East Suffolk Council's communities team and Bungay Community Support, the event will showcase local groups, organisations and service providers.
Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for community health, said: "This is an excellent opportunity for residents to meet and find out more about the wide range of support and services available to them locally, such as health, wellbeing, community safety and volunteering opportunities."
The event will take place at the Fisher Theatre, in Bungay, on Thursday, November 4 between 4pm and 7pm.
There is no need to book, and refreshments can be purchased at the theatre.
For more information, email sam.kenward@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.
