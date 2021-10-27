Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Health

Free community health and wellbeing event in Bungay

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:24 PM October 27, 2021   
Councillor Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for community health said the superfast br

Councillor Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for community health said the superfast broadband programme for Lowestoft meant CCTV upgrades could include high resolution cameras. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Bungay residents have been invited to attend a free health and wellbeing marketplace event to find out more about help available.

Organised by East Suffolk Council's communities team and Bungay Community Support, the event will showcase local groups, organisations and service providers.

Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for community health, said: "This is an excellent opportunity for residents to meet and find out more about the wide range of support and services available to them locally, such as health, wellbeing, community safety and volunteering opportunities."

The event will take place at the Fisher Theatre, in Bungay, on Thursday, November 4 between 4pm and 7pm.

There is no need to book, and refreshments can be purchased at the theatre.

You may also want to watch:

For more information, email sam.kenward@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for investment and upgraded facilities at Beccles Quay
  2. 2 Backlash against raw sewage vote as local hotspots revealed
  3. 3 BMW overturns in ditch after coming off A146
  1. 4 Global innovation award for farm that harnesses energy from cow muck
  2. 5 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
  3. 6 Fire crews called to rural spot after horse found in ditch
  4. 7 Norfolk boatyard sells at auction for almost double expected guide price
  5. 8 Bungay Wave set to ripple through town in support of flooding victims
  6. 9 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
  7. 10 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Part of A143 closed after three-vehicle crash in early hours

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Doctore Parikh with the Pfizer vaccine Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus

No need to wait for invitation - clarification after booster jab confusion

Charlotte Moore

person
Toolstation has opened a new store in Beccles.

New Toolstation store opens in Beccles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon