Artist thanks charity for 'life-changing' support with original work

An artist has thanked a charity for the “life-changing” support he received during his cancer treatment by creating an original piece of artwork for them.

The works of artist John Appleton, from Halesworth now appear on Christmas cards that are being sold to raise money for the Pear Tree Fund.

The Pear Tree Fund. - Credit: The Pear Tree Fund

Having been supported by the charity - formerly known as Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund - which provides information, advice and support to those with a life-changing illness or long-term condition, Mr Appleton decided to give something back and created the artwork for the fundraising Christmas cards.

Mr Appleton, 45, was diagnosed with myeloma in February, but as his treatment took place during the COVID-19 lockdown, he struggled for several months to make the 45-minute journey to hospital alone – until his doctor referred him to the Pear Tree Fund.

Since then, he has received emotional support and advice as the charity liaises with his family and provides support for his mum.

He has also benefitted from counselling, while the Pear Tree Fund organised transport to and from hospital so he did not have to drive.

Keen to thank the charity, Mr Appleton created an image of a partridge in a pear tree for the charity to use on Christmas cards to raise further funds and awareness.

Mr Appleton is now helping set up a cancer support group at the Pear Tree Centre.

He said: “The support I have received from the Pear Tree Fund has been life-changing.

“I decided to donate my artwork as I wanted to give something back to the Pear Tree Fund to say thank you while helping to raise funds and awareness of this great charity, which is a lifeline to so many local people.”

The cards are available from the Pear Tree Centre in Bungay Road, Halesworth and Dee’s Den in Steeple End, Halesworth. They are priced at £3 for 10 and £5 for 20.

Kevin Vaughan, chief executive of the Pear Tree Fund. - Credit: Pear Tree Fund

Kevin Vaughan, chief executive of the Pear Tree Fund, said: “We are incredibly grateful to John for designing this fabulous piece for us to use on this year’s charity Christmas card, and are delighted that the help we have been able to offer him has made such a difference."