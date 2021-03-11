Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Hearing clinic to reopen at town's hospital after almost a year

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:22 PM March 11, 2021   
Clinical Lead Audiologist Simon Myhill assessing a patients ear

Clinical Lead Audiologist Simon Myhill assessing a patients ear. - Credit: Hearing Care Centre

A hearing centre which has been closed for almost a year due to the pandemic is to reopen its doors next week.

The Hearing Care Centre, which runs a private audiology clinic at Beccles Hospital, has been closed since April 2020, leaving patients having to travel to clinics in Bungay and Carlton Colville.

Now, the company is set to resume services from March 15 with a strict infection control protocol in place, including thorough cleaning after every appointment.

Simon Myhill, clinical lead audiologist, said: "The most satisfying part of being able to re-open is knowing we offer a valuable and much needed service.

"The relief for patients after receiving our help and treatment has been overwhelming and emotional.

"It is great to once again be able to offer services in Beccles and we are saying if you have discovered, during lockdown, you need support with your hearing, please don't let hearing loss prolong your isolation." 

