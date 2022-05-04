Football-mad Charlie remembered in bid to raise awareness

A charity football match was held for Charlie's Intestinal Malrotation Awareness in memory of Charlie Goodwin. - Credit: Adrian Barnard/TrackArt

A tournament held in memory of a football-mad eight-year-old was a roaring success after raising more than £1,500 to help establish a new charity.

Charlie Goodwin died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2019, just hours after finally having a mystery condition diagnosed.

The youngster had battled bowel malrotation, which manifests during the embryonic stage of life.

There is no charity in the UK, and very little awareness of the condition, his family warn as they look to set up the Charlie's Intestinal Malrotation Awareness charity.

On Sunday, May 1, an afternoon of football was held in his honour at the Maltings Pavilion in Bungay.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this was the first event the family, from Harleston, were able to host since the Wolves fan passed away.

His mother Nicky Goodwin said: "For me it was a very stressful day having to organise it and be on the ball all day. I was here, there, and everywhere in my own little bubble, but the feedback we had from people was excellent.

"Everyone seemed to enjoy the day

"We are definitely getting there with the charity now. It's important to know that we can do this and raise money, and we're planning more events in the future, including bingo and casino nights, and running challenges."

The event raised a total of £1,591.65, and saw an under 14s clash between his local Harleston team and Kirkley and Pakefield, as well as an adults match between Charlie’s Wanderers and Iron Wolves.

The youngster's health had begun to decline in mid-July 2019, with the youngster experiencing severe abdominal pain, loss of appetite, vomiting and incontinence.

Despite carrying out a number of tests and scans in the ensuing weeks, doctors could not categorically pin down the reason for his illness.

He was admitted to hospital before being discharged, with his parents told he was a "medical mystery".

Charlie died in September 2019 as a result of haemorrhagic shock and multiple organ failure, with an inquest later finding his life could have been saved if not for a registrar's "unacceptable" assessment.

For more information about the group, go to the Charlie's Intestinal Malrotation Awareness Facebook page.

