Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Health

Family of cardiac arrest victim donates defibrillator in mother's memory

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:40 PM August 2, 2021   
volunteer paramedic with family of patient

(R-L) Martin Grove with Erica Brennan and George Ling - Credit: EEAS

A Beccles family who lost their mother to a cardiac arrest has made a potentially life-saving donation to the GoodSAM scheme at the East of England Ambulance Service. 

The Ling family wanted to do something in their mother's memory to help their community, after learning about the lack of access that GoodSAM volunteers have to defibrillators.

GoodSAM is a scheme that alerts off-duty and volunteer healthcare professionals to patients who are suffering a cardiac arrest within an 800-metre radius. They are then alerted of the nearest defibrillator. 

This was the case on February 15, when volunteer Martin Grove was alerted to 69-year-old Penny Ling, who had collapsed at her home in Beccles.

Mr Grove: "I knew that I’d have to make a call about whether to go one way and grab the local automated external defibrillator or head the other way and go straight to the patient. With a cardiac arrest every second counts - I took the decision to go directly to the patient." 

You may also want to watch:

When Mr Grove arrived, he began performing CPR. Despite the ambulance being on its way with a defibrillator, they were unable to save Mrs Ling, who died at the scene.

The East of England Ambulance service are urging the public not to dial 999 to check when their ambulance will arrive

The East of England Ambulance Service matched the Ling's donation to allow Mr Grove to buy the AED - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Erica Brennan, Mrs Ling's daughter, heard about the impossible decision that Mr Grove had to make and her family decided to donate to East of England Ambulance Service, which the service matched. This allowed Mr Grove to purchase a defibrillator of his own. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Popular community pub announces when it will re-open
  2. 2 Plot of land near Beccles sells at auction for five times guide price
  3. 3 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  1. 4 Public urged to take Covid test if not feeling 100%
  2. 5 Weather warning as more thunderstorms set to hit parts of the region
  3. 6 Geldeston Locks Inn pub near Beccles temporarily closes due to Covid
  4. 7 Heartbreak as Beccles Ladies miss out on Wembley dream at final hurdle
  5. 8 West End star set to visit youngsters at Beccles Public Hall
  6. 9 Award-winning Suffolk farm announces first ever pop-up restaurant
  7. 10 Honda motorbike stolen during early morning theft in Ellough

Mr Grove said: "This generous donation really will make a difference to many lives. When a call comes in, I can just head straight to every patient and hopefully save some of those vital early minutes."

Ms. Brennan explained why the donation was so important to the family: "Myself, my sister and lots of our family and friends live in and around Beccles and it was important to us that the next time Martin got a call he would be able to head straight to his patient and have a defibrillator on hand.

"It was something we could do in mum’s memory that, hopefully, will make a big difference to patients in our area in the future."

Charity News
East of England Ambulance Service
Health
Norfolk
Bungay News
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peter Ferrie, from Beccles, is wanted by Suffolk Police and may be in central London.

Suffolk Live

Wanted Waveney man may be in London

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A lorry was in collision with a tree on the B1123 at Halesworth 

Lorry in collision with a tree near Halesworth

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The children's area at Latitude was full of fun for all the family. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latitude Festival

Man has jaw broken following punch at Latitude Festival

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth Methodist Church could be converted into a day care centre

East Suffolk Council

New day care centre set to open in former Methodist church

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus