Kind-hearted man donates money to vital oxygen therapy centre

Luke Granados, seen here last Friday with Jean Woodrow, Kerry Mitchell and Adam May outside the oxygen chamber at Chedgrave. - Credit: Chedgrave Oxygen Therapy Centre

A kind-hearted man has donated £200 to an oxygen therapy centre which has been involved in helping those with various medical conditions over the years.

Luke Granados, a recently retired London cabbie, decided to auction his unusued Dutch bicycle and use this money to help the Chedgrave Oxygen Therapy Centre.

The centre opened in 1986 and has helped patients with multiple sclerosis and other health issues over the years.

Recent studies suggest that oxygen therapy is also beneficial for sufferers of 'long Covid,' so it is expected the centre will play a vital role for people in the community in the years to come.

The Dutch bicycle which was auctioned off for charity. - Credit: Chedgrave Oxygen Therapy Centre

Mr Granados said: “I wanted to raise some money for this good cause because MS has affected members of my own family.

"My wife’s mother suffered from this cruel and debilitating disorder and I also have a close friend with MS who is a regular at the Chedgrave centre.

"He often tells me about the community spirit, the coffees and the helpful advice at the centre.”

Talking about the charity, Mr Granados added: “I wanted this donation to benefit the patients, but also to support the staff who work very hard to keep the centre running.”

Jean Woodrow, manager of the MS Therapy Centre at Chedgrave said: “We are very grateful for this kind donation and also for the extra amount that the gift aid will add to the total donation.

"By consenting to the gift aid option on his contribution Mr Granados has made sure that the charity will benefit from every penny.

"The past 16 months have been very challenging for charities like ours.

"We usually raise money through coffee mornings, fetes and raffles, but because of the Covid 19 lockdown, none of these activities have been possible.

"My colleagues Kerry Mitchell and Adam May have set up a donations page on the Virgin ‘MoneyGiving’ website and several people have kindly given us small amounts which has been a great help and has enabled us to continue providing a service throughout the pandemic.”

To donate vital funds to the Chedgrave Oxygen Therapy Centre click here.