First patients receive Covid jab at new mass vaccination centre

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:53 PM February 28, 2021   
susan kirkham harleston jab

Susan Kirkham, 64, receiving her vaccine. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new mass vaccination centre which opened on Sunday has administered its first coronavirus jabs.

The new centre in Harleston at the Old Paddock Surgery provides an additional option to the large scale vaccination centres already in operation across Kings Lynn, Norwich, Attleborough, North Walsham and Lowestoft, as well as the hubs delivering vaccinations in local hospitals and by GP surgeries.

It comes after concerns from people in south Norfolk that there was not a local enough centre in the area.

Across the UK now, 20 million people have received the Covid-19 vaccine, according to health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

mass vaccination centre harleston

A new mass vaccination centre has opened in Harleston today. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

One of those who received a vaccine in Harleston on Sunday was Susan Kirkham, 64, who travelled from Attleborough.

You may also want to watch:

She said she was excited to finally receive her vaccine.

"I felt left out at first because I knew friends who were younger than me had already received their vaccine," she said.

"It was all very streamlined and pleasant but I don't have any fears of needles."

susan covid vaccine harleston

Susan had no doubts about getting the vaccine. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She added she had no initial doubts about receiving the vaccine.

She said: "I am a big believer in the vaccine programme... I would say to people who have doubts, get it done."

john watson vaccine harleston

John Watson, 64, receiving his vaccine. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

John Watson, also aged 64, travelled down from Norwich to receive his vaccine.

He was hoping to receive the vaccine at the same time as his wife two weeks ago but was nonetheless thankful that he had now received it.

Mr Watson said: "I am very pleased to have received my vaccine, my only frustration is that I could not book an appointment in Norwich or anywhere in central Norfolk.

"The staff in Harleston were fantastic, it was very well organised and they explained everything really well."

He encouraged others to get the vaccine.

Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust is co-ordinating centres across Norfolk and Waveney. Its medical director Dr David Vickers said: “We’d like to say an enormous thank you to our amazing staff and volunteers for their incredible hard work, and also to colleagues at the Harleston Medical Practice and SST Medical Properties for letting us use their premises for this vital vaccination programme.”

More than 40pc of Norfolk and Waveney’s most vulnerable patients have received their first Covid-19 jab.

People have been told to wait to be contacted before booking a vaccine.


