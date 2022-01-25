Beccles couple conquer 653-mile charity walk

Jill and Philip Allum, who are attempting to walk a mile a day throughout 2021 for Parkinson's UK. - Credit: Parkinson's UK

A Beccles couple aiming to walk at least a mile a day throughout 2021 smashed their target and raised thousands for charity in the process.

Philip Allum, along with wife Jill, set out to walk one million steps together over the course of the year after being diagnosed with Parkinson's around five years ago.

Their bid to walk 365 miles, slightly further than the distance between Norwich and Edinburgh, was conquered with ease, with the final count coming in at 653 miles.

Jill and Philip Allum, who walked 653 miles for Parkinson's UK in 2021. - Credit: Parkinson's UK

Having raised almost double their initial target by April, the couple raised a total of £3,260 for Parkinson's UK through their efforts.

Mr Allum, 63, said: "It is really important for people with Parkinson's to exercise regularly and this project made a virtue out of a necessity by using our daily walks during lockdowns to raise funds towards vital research and the services that help make life easier for people with Parkinson's.

"We initially set out to walk one mile a day through the year. However, we actually walked 653 miles, which is more like the distance between Norwich and John O'Groats.

"We estimate we've completed about 1.8 million steps.

"By doing this walk we hoped to raise £1,000 but this was achieved quickly and the target was raised to £2,000, then £3,000.

"We are delighted to have completed such a distance, having enjoyed walking immensely, and felt a real sense of achievement as the total raised for Parkinson's UK has steadily increased.

"Our JustGiving page will remain open until the end of March in order to receive donations."

Jill and Philip Allum, who walked 653 miles for Parkinson's UK in 2021. - Credit: Parkinson's UK

Shana Bohlen, regional fundraiser for Suffolk at Parkinson's UK, said: "We are so grateful to Philip and Jill for supporting Parkinson's UK over the course of 2021.

"It has been wonderful to follow their progress over the last 12 months and we are thrilled to see them smash all of their targets.

"Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, so the development of a new treatment which can slow or stop it in its tracks can't wait.

"Philip and Jill's fundraising helps move us one step closer to a life-changing cure that will transform the lives of people with the condition and their loved ones."

To donate to Mr and Mrs Allum's fundraising, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pandjallum.