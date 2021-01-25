'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19

Published: 3:36 PM January 25, 2021

A "small number" of staff have tested positive for coronavirus at a town supermarket, it has confirmed.

The Tesco Superstore, on George Westwood Way, in Beccles, remains open with a number of measures in place to keep customers and staff safe.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: "A small number of colleagues at our Beccles Superstore have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Their close contacts have been informed.

"The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.

"We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning."

It comes as latest figures show case rates in East Suffolk continue to fall, down to 303.05 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 20, down from 423.31 in the seven days to January 13.