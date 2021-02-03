Care home manager 'very happy' after inspection finds improvements

Published: 4:26 PM February 3, 2021

Staff at Wainford House Care Home, in Beccles, have celebrated the latest CQC inspection. - Credit: Wainford House

A struggling care home has turned around its fortunes after almost losing its official registration.

Wainford House Care Home, on Saltgate, Beccles, has remained Covid-free throughout the pandemic and was rated as 'requiring improvement' following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in December 2020.

The latest inspection shows vast improvements have been made following an 'inadequate' rating 12 months earlier, with the service no longer in special measures, although only two areas of inspection were assessed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wainford House Care Home manager Gemma Wilson. - Credit: Wainford House

Manager Gemma Wilson said: "We were very happy with the inspection and this shows the improvements we have made and, going forward, how we will sustain these for the future.

"We are hoping to get a full inspection sooner rather than later to show our progress, although it might not be for another six months or a year.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we haven't had anything here and that is something we are extremely proud of.

"We have a strong and caring team here."

Inspectors only assessed areas previously rated inadequate, with safety now rated as 'good' and leadership 'requiring improvement'.

However, the main critique was the service did not have a registered manager, with Ms Wilson's then-pending application since being confirmed.

The CQC report states: "People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

"Leaders and the culture they created promoted high-quality, person-centred care."

Other areas of inspection, including effectiveness, caring and responsiveness, were not assessed and remain as 'requiring improvement'.

The future of the care home, which supports up to 28 people aged 65 and over, was thrown in doubt following the 'inadequate' rating, with CQC requesting their registration was removed.

Operator Farrington Care Homes Ltd then lodged plans with East Suffolk Council in October to convert the Grade II listed care home into nine flats.

However, the company later confirmed it plans to continue running the care home.