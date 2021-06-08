Walk-in Covid vaccine clinic to be held in town pharmacy

Published: 11:44 AM June 8, 2021

The Covid vaccine rollout has been extended to the over 25s. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A walk-in Covid vaccine clinic is to be held in a town pharmacy this week in a boost to strengthen the vaccination drive amongst younger people.

Worlingham Pharmacy in Beccles has been administering Covid vaccinations in the town now for the past two weeks and is one of two Covid vaccine centres, the other being located at Beccles Pharmacy.

People will be able to walk in for their first or second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, June 9 between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday, June 10 between 10am and 1.30pm and on Friday, June 11 between 10.30am and 1pm.

Worlingham Pharmacy will be offering walk-in Covid vaccines to people starting from tomorrow (Wednesday, June 9). - Credit: Google Maps

According to data published by NHS England and NHS Improvement, 78.5pc of people aged over 16 in Norfolk and Waveney have received their first dose, compared to 76.8pc of adults in England.

This puts the Norfolk and Waveney area second out of the 42 health and care systems in England, only behind Somerset.

55.4pc of people aged over 16 in Norfolk and Waveney have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 53pc of adults in England.

In terms of giving out both doses, Norfolk and Waveney is currently fifth-best in the country, standing at 55.4pc.

More than a million doses of vaccine have been given in Norfolk and Waveney.

In the week to May 30, 66,306 doses were given of which 19,159 were first doses and 47,147 were second doses.

It comes as the NHS has announced that people aged 25 and over can now book their Covid 19 jab, as the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history continues rolling out to people now in their mid to late twenties on or before 1 July 2021.

Melanie Craig, chief executive at Norfolk and Waveney CCG. - Credit: Archant

Melanie Craig, chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against COVID-19 with the jabs saving thousands of lives already.

“Our vaccination teams continue to work incredibly hard to protect patients from Covid 19.

"Please come forward for the jab once you get the offer – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”