More walk-in Covid vaccine appointments offered at town pharmacy

Jasper King

Published: 9:24 AM June 16, 2021   
Coronavirus vaccine appointments are now open to the over 21s. - Credit: Danielle Booden

More walk-in Covid vaccine appointments are set to be offered at a town pharmacy as the government pledge to vaccinate all over 18s with their first dose and over 40s with the second by July 19.

Worlingham Pharmacy in Beccles, offered walk-in appointments to over 20s last week but this Friday, June 18 anyone over the age of 18 will be offered a Covid vaccine between 11.30am and 2pm.

The pharmacy are also encouraging over 50s to come forward if they haven't yet had their second dose.

Worlingham Pharmacy will be offering more walk-in vaccine appointments this Friday. - Credit: Google Maps

Today, Covid vaccination bookings open for the over 21s as the drive to vaccinate the population continues.

Norfolk and Waveney has the best Covid vaccination rate in the country when it comes to giving out first doses, new figures have revealed.

Four out of every five adults in the area - or 80.3pc of the population - have now had at least one coronavirus jab.

Fresh data published by NHS England on Thursday, June 10 showed 684,267 people have attended appointments so far. 

It means that, out of 42 health systems across the nation, Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership tops the pile for the first time since the programme began in December. 

