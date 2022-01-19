One in four in Waveney yet to have Covid booster, figures show
- Credit: PA
Around a quarter of eligible people around Waveney are yet to have their coronavirus booster, figures reveal.
In Beccles, 90.4pc of eligible people have had their first jab, while 85.3pc have had their second and 76.6pc are boosted, latest NHS England data shows.
The figures are almost identical for the Bungay and the Saints ward, with 90.3pc, 85.3pc and 76.3pc respectively.
Halesworth and Wangford has one of the highest rates in East Suffolk, with 92pc of people having at least one jab, and four in five boosted (79.9pc).
Similarly, the Worlingham and Barnby ward has seen 91.7pc vaccinated and 79.4pc boosted.
Across the East Suffolk district, 89.4pc of eligible people have had their first Covid vaccine, while 84.5pc have had their second.
But despite the rise of Omicron last month, with the booster roll-out opened to all eligible adults, only 74.9pc have taken up the opportunity to have a third jab.
