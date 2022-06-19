Local Slimming World groups raise thousands with Clothes Throw

Waveney Slimming World members with some of the bags of clothes, shoes and accessories donated as part of the Clothes Throw. - Credit: Bev Hansey

Hundreds of bags of clothes, shoes and accessories have been donated to good causes by local Slimming World members.

More than 260 bags were collected as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw held by groups in Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Loddon, Framlingham, Diss, Rickinghall and Roydon, with members donating clothes that no longer fit.

Each of the bags were filled with around £25 worth of goods, which have been donated to Cancer Research UK charity shops.

Some of the bags of clothes, shoes and accessories donated as part of the Big Slimming Clothes Throw. - Credit: Bev Hansey

Since 2013, Slimming World members have donated more than £15 million worth of pre-loved items to Cancer Research UK shops.

The last Clothes Throw, held in 2019 before the pandemic, raised £3.2 million for Cancer Research UK and £32,000 for the Irish Cancer Society.

This year's local efforts have seen more than £6,500 raised.

A Slimming World spokesperson said: “Losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight could prevent around 22,800 cases of cancer ever year in the UK and reduce the risk of 13 types of cancer such as cancers of the breast, uterus, ovaries and gall bladder."