Woman airlifted to hospital after equestrian accident in Suffolk

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:27 PM April 1, 2022
The East Anglian Air Ambulance

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to an equestrian accident near Halesworth. - Credit: James Bass

A woman in her 20s was airlifted to hospital after being injured in an equestrian accident. 

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out just after noon on Tuesday, March 29 after the woman was hurt near Halesworth.

The Anglia One helicopter was scrambled to the scene at 12.06pm as they assisted the EEAST team with the woman in her 20s who was "involved in an equestrian accident," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said the helicopter was landed near to the scene. 

The spokesman said: "Doctor Maria Kratz, critical care paramedic Jordan van-Noortwijk and supervisor doctor Rob Major gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene including administering advanced pain relief and splinting an injury.

"The patient was then flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

