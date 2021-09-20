Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Charity baker set for long-awaited return this weekend

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:36 AM September 20, 2021   
David Brown will be back in Beccles, once again raising money for Help for Heroes. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

A charity baker is poised for a long-awaited return to his ever-popular cake stall this weekend.

David Brown, from Beccles, was celebrating in February 2020 after hitting his fundraising goal after raising a staggering £100,000 for Help for Heroes to help veterans integrate back into civilian life.

But a month later, he found himself in lockdown with all cake stalls cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Now he is preparing to return to his hometown stall after more than 18 months away.

The 78-year-old said: "I have missed it terribly.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in Beccles raising money and seeing so many familiar faces once again."

Mr Brown hailed the support he has received over the years, labelling it 'astronomical' in February last year, and said it has continued throughout the pandemic, during which time he has raised a four-figure sum.

He currently has three stalls planned in Exchange Square, starting with Saturday, September 25, from 8am, followed by another on November 27, and again on December 18.

His time in lockdown wasn't wasted, however.

He said: "I have been baking for all the residents around where I live.

"One of my neighbours works at the James Paget University Hospital and she was taking three trays in to her department's colleagues for quite a few months.

"At Christmas, they rallied round and give me £260 for the charity which was very nice of them.

"I had all the ingredients so I wanted to keep going."

Mr Brown has spent years tirelessly manning the stalls, pouring chutney into jars and holding raffles all over Norfolk and Suffolk.

He has vowed to continue after smashing his initial target of £100,000, and has already raised more than £3,000 since.

He said: "I would like to think I can get another £100,000, but with my age I should probably be looking at £50,000 increments first."

The charity works to rehabilitate injured veterans, providing them with training for new careers and supporting their mental health.

Mr Brown's efforts began in 2009 when his daughter, who served in the army for 24 years, returned from Afghanistan.

