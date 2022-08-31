Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale

A 20 acre plot of land including a fishing lake has been put on the market.

Holton Pits, just outside of Halesworth, is a popular dog walking location and fishing site.

Building material company Cemex who own the land have now listed it for sale, with the land valued between £150,000 - £200,000.

As the area has been listed for sale by informal vendor, sellers Fisher German say they don't necessarily expect to receive written formal offers until closer to the deadline of Thursday, September 22.

Chairman of Holton Parish Council Richard Day said: "At the moment it is hard to comment over the sale of our beloved Holton Pits because we don't know what the buyer intends to do with the land.

"At the moment it is just pure speculation as to what may happen.

"We will have to wait for the sale to happen and until plans are submitted by the new owners before we can jump to the gun."

The land has good transport links with the A12 located approximately four miles south, while Halesworth Train Station lies just over a mile west.

Woodbridge and District Angling Club currently control the management of angling on the land, and the sale would need the license to be sold on too.

The property offers the opportunity for a return on investment through the Fishing Licence Fee, expansion of the commercial industrial units, and the diverse range of landscapes has potential for further income through environmental schemes.

Ariel view of the land for sale - outlined within the red border. - Credit: Fisher German

The property is only to be sold subject to the prospective new purchaser owning the Fishing Licence, but the Vendor is prepared to serve a notice to quit on behalf of a purchaser at exchange of contracts.

The property previously had been used for mineral extraction and, as a former quarry, now currently comprises a fishing lake with an adjacent broadleaved woodland and semi-improved grassland which local dog walkers use.

View from the perimeter of the land for sale, by the public footpath. - Credit: Fisher German

The property is held freehold by the vendor.