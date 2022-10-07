Community's bid to buy popular walking site to protect wildlife

Holton Pits Preservation group congregate at the site to discuss their bid to 'give the land back to the community'. - Credit: Holton Pits Preservation Group

A group of campaigners, concerned they will lose public access to a villages popular dog walking spot, have submitted a bid to purchase the land for the community.

The group named, Holton Pits Preservation Group, are led by Halesworth town councillor Rachel Kellett and boast over 100 members, and say they see the site as a profound "community asset".

They fear the site could be sold and developed in a manner that will threaten the fragile biodiversity and restrict access for the local community, who have been using it for many decades for their recreation and wellbeing.

In August 2022, Holton Pits was put up for sale by Fisher German and the land is owned by CEMEX.

Marion Gaze, a member of the group spearheading the bid, uses the area on a daily basis says it will be a tragedy for hundreds of local residents if public access to the area was lost.

Holton Pits Fishing Lake on a beautiful sunny day. - Credit: Fisher German

Mrs Gaze said: "We felt we had to put in a bid because we were fearful we would lose access to the land.

"Blyford and Holton do not have a lot of open spaces.

"It is a place people go and walk in the fresh air, go for recreational purposes, sport clubs use the area for summer outside yoga and running clubs, general being wellbeing, walking to the school safely avoiding the road, dog walking, fishing.

"The site has been used by locals endlessly since they stopped quarrying it."

Holton Primary School pupils planting trees at Holton Pit 1976 - Credit: Holton Pits Preservation group

The northern section of the 20 acre site is a geological SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), whilst the southern section is a County Wildlife Site - the preservation group in their bid have urged they will protect the thriving wildlife habitat.

The 2016 Waveney Wildlife Audit says the grassland at Holton pits is lichen-rich and hugely beneficial to many species - Credit: Holton Pits Preservation Group

Mrs Gaze said: "The scrubs and shrubs make are an wildlife habitat, it is an undisturbed area with vibrant and blossoming wildlife, from bugs, bird, animals and insects.

"The scrub areas provide precious habitat for regularly sighted species such as the song thrush and green woodpecker.

"We also see kingfishers around the lake, and a swan mussel was found just recently in the lake.

The view from the top of the cliff by the public walkway at the northern section of the site - Credit: Holton Pits Preservation Group

"It is a wonderful and valuable area to the community and wildlife combined, a special place in the heart of so many may locals."

Birds eye view of the Holton Pits - Credit: Holton Pits Preservation Group

Both Fisher German and CEMEX have been contacted for comment.