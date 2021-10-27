Fire crews called to rural spot after horse found in ditch

Published: 10:31 AM October 27, 2021

Fire crews were called to the scene. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to a rural spot in east Suffolk after a horse became stuck in a ditch.

One crew from North Lowestoft fire station and three crews from South Lowestoft fire station were called to Mill Road in Mutford at 5.39pm on Monday, October 25.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The call was received at 17.40.

"A horse became stuck in a ditch but the owner managed to get the horse out before we arrived, so we did not take any action.

"At 18.09 a stop message was received."