Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Fire crews called to rural spot after horse found in ditch

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:31 AM October 27, 2021   
horse ditch mutford

Fire crews were called to the scene. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to a rural spot in east Suffolk after a horse became stuck in a ditch.

One crew from North Lowestoft fire station and three crews from South Lowestoft fire station were called to Mill Road in Mutford at 5.39pm on Monday, October 25.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The call was received at 17.40.

"A horse became stuck in a ditch but the owner managed to get the horse out before we arrived, so we did not take any action.

"At 18.09 a stop message was received."

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Part of A143 closed after three-vehicle crash in early hours

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Toolstation has opened a new store in Beccles.

New Toolstation store opens in Beccles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Aldeby Spectacular drive-in fireworks display is returning for 2021. 

Bonfire Night

Drive-in fireworks display with food village returning for 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon