'We underestimate the impact of being cold' - warm rooms scheme to return

The Bungay Warm Rooms scheme is set to return from November 8. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A town's warm rooms project is set to return this winter, with its need greater than ever.

Bungay Community Support (BCS) will again offer the scheme after its success last year, with extra support and activities curated for the community.

Running three days a week from November 8, the scheme is open to everyone "no matter their background", project coordinator Martha Coleman said.

She added: "It's amazing to bring the project back. We believe we were the first place in the country to run our warm rooms scheme like this and the coverage we had last year was fantastic.

Martha Coleman, Bungay Community Support project coordinator - Credit: Martha Coleman

"We were contacted by newspapers in France and organisations across the UK to see what we got up to. It really put Bungay on the map.

"It's exciting to bring it back and provide the scheme for people, especially with the rising cost of living crisis. It's not just utilities that are rising, but everyone is welcome, even if you can pay your bills.

"Everyone is welcome even if you just want to come along and have a chat. It's a chance to connect with other members of the community.

"We're expecting demand to be big and more people coming along, but that is why we are here - to help the community of Bungay and beyond.

"Whether you live in Norfolk or Suffolk, you are welcome to come along - we don't care about which side of the river you're from."

People can attend to play board games and jigsaws, attend drop-in groups, or have a hot drink and chat. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The scheme's return comes as the cost of living crisis continues, with BCS still fighting a rise in isolation after the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Coleman said: "Provisions like this are incredibly important. People underestimate the importance of being warm and how much that affects you.

"Being cold can add to feelings of isolation and loneliness but, by offering a warm and welcoming space, hopefully more people can feel part of the community.

"There are still people struggling after Covid and we hope this can be a safe space for them."

Advice and support will also be offered by partner organisations, including drop-in sessions, as well as fortnightly Crafty Corner sessions.

Warm rooms volunteers are 'ready and raring to help' - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Led by Maria Rosier, the art sessions begin on November 8 between 10am and noon, with no booking required.

All activities and drop-in sessions will be advertised on the Bungay Community Support Facebook page, and at the venue.

Miss Coleman said: "We have a fantastic team of volunteers ready and raring to help.

"There will also be drop-in sessions, from financial and budgeting help to fun groups like our crafty corner art sessions - whether you've got absolutely no skill or you're the next Picasso.

"We learned a lot of lessons from last year and now we're running it from one venue with the same opening hours to make it nice and easy for people."

The warm rooms will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am until 5pm at No.8 Marketplace.

Anyone who has questions about the service or is interested in volunteering can email bungayvolunteers@gmail.com or call 0300 365 2995.