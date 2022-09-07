Retirement village officially opens on former ironworks site

Foundry Place, in Beccles, is officially opened by Peter Aldous and Barry Darch - Credit: Andrew H Williams

A town centre retirement community has officially opened in Beccles.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and town mayor Barry Darch officially opened the facility, situated off Gosford Road.

The duo were joined by McCarthy and Stone employees and Foundry Place homeowners to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mr Aldous said: "I was delighted to be invited to officially open Foundry Place, explore the development and meet some of the homeowners.

“Developments such as Foundry Place offer an excellent solution for those looking to enjoy an independent and active lifestyle in retirement, and I enjoyed seeing it first-hand.

"I think it’s important that Beccles is able to offer not only greater housing choice for individuals who are looking to downsize, but the chance to become part of a supportive, welcoming and friendly community."

The development comprises of 55 one and two-bedroom apartments, and also includes a communal lounge, landscaped gardens and a hotel-style guest suite.

An estates team is on hand around the clock, while the development includes a security entrance system and 24-hour emergency call points and an on-site bistro for those who do not wish to cook.

Mr Darch said: "I had a wonderful time at Foundry Place, meeting some of the homeowners and celebrating the opening of the development.

"Foundry Place has a lovely community spirit and it’s a joy to officially welcome it to Beccles."

Planning permission was granted for the care village back in 2019, on the former Ingate Ironworks site, with a ground-breaking ceremony held in February 2020 by then-Beccles mayor Andrea Carr.

David Meachem, divisional sales director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We were incredibly excited to be joined by Peter Aldous and Barry Darch to officially open Foundry Place.

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional lifestyle that offers all the home comforts for a relaxing, independent retirement, along with a choice of social and leisure activities right on the doorstep.

"Foundry Place has fast become a flourishing community of retirees looking to live their retirement to the full and we encourage anyone interested to come and see just what Foundry Place has to offer."