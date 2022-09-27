Mother 'can't sleep' in case drain floods house for fourth time

Mrs Pinches and two of her children at the front of their house - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A single mother has been left in "constant anxiety" and "unable to sleep" in fear a blocked drain will flood her house again.

Sharon Pinches, of Kittens Lane, Loddon, has seen her house flooded three times in the past year due to a blocked drain in her front garden.

Two of those floods came in the space of three weeks - and Mrs Pinches has called on her landlord Saffron Housing to do more to help.

A spokesperson for Saffron Housing said there had been flash flooding in the area and alternative accommodation had been discussed with the tenant.

Mrs Pinches has laid two market stall bricks, each weighing 25kg, on the problematic drain to prevent it from bursting again - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Miss Pinches said: "I am in constant anxiety that when we next have rainfall the drain will burst and flood my house again.

“The smell was awful, it was like a foisty wet dog. It was unbearable and lingered for days.

"We had light rain fall the other night and I couldn't sleep, I was tossing and turning, and ended up throwing rugs and towels at the front door in case water flooded in.

“Saffron didn’t do much to help in the aftermath, they sent someone over with a wet vac and left me to my own devices - I had to pay for a skip myself to throw out damaged items.

“They didn’t supply me with any heaters or dehumidifiers to get rid of the damp.

"Leaving heaters on all day to dry out my flooded downstairs, which isn't my fault, is then draining so much electricity, which is getting more and more expensive," the mother-of-four said.

They have sand bags in front of the door in fear of the flood reoccurring - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The first time the drain in Miss Pinches front garden flooded was in September 2021, before it happened again on August 16 this year, then again on September 8.

Miss Pinches said: “We have just had enough, two times in three weeks the house was flooded, with water pouring in through the front door.

"It just isn't fair and is deeply traumatic, on September 8 the overflow also affected my neighbour and they're terrified as well.

"Six neighbours on the road have been affected, some of them actually own their property so they're rightly weary as this could impact the value of their house.

"I feel as though it isn’t safe to leave the house in the event of a bit of rain."

Tim Betts, director of safety and repairs at Saffron, said: “We are aware of the flash flooding on Kittens Lane which happens when there is very heavy rainfall and understand this is distressing for our tenants, and other residents, who are affected.

“As soon as we were informed about the issue, we contacted third-party drainage engineers who have alleviated the problem.

"We have offered our tenant housing advice in relation to suitable alternative accommodation and have discussed the financial support available to help with things such as damaged items.

“There are several factors involved in the flash flooding on Kittens Lane, some of the issues are not within Saffron’s control.

"However, we are working closely with other local organisations to resolve the storm drainage issues as we know that a longer-term solution is needed as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said cleaning of the highway drainage has taken place since the council were made aware of issues on Kitten Lane, but said the drainage pipe which is believed to be causing the issue was the responsibility of either Saffron Housing or South Norfolk District Council.

South Norfolk District Council, however, denied responsibility of the blocked drain, stating it was Saffron's responsibility, while also noting that highways is the responsibility of the county council.

Mrs Pinches had to throw the bed and bedding out after the drain water entered her sons bedroom - Credit: Sharon Pinches

Miss Pinches said: “Should my nine and 11-year-old children, both keen to help, really have their hands in a filthy flooding drain?"