Opposition grows to proposed 130 home housing development

Published: 10:32 AM August 15, 2021

The single track Norton Road from where developers hope to have double access to build 130 new homes. - Credit: Loddon Parish Council

Opposition is growing to a proposed 130 home housing development in the south Norfolk town of Loddon.

The proposed development, put forward by Halsbury Homes which is also based in the town, would see 130 new houses developed either side of Norton Road, close to agricultural land and the River Chet.

The housing development firm already has one other housing estate development in the town, St George's Park, which offers two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

One of the Say No Now posters around Loddon. - Credit: Loddon Parish Council

When approached for comment on plans for the new 130 home development, Halsbury Homes did not respond.

Many people in Loddon are uniting to persuade the planners to throw out plans, which are pending consideration by South Norfolk Council.



Last week, Loddon Parish Council held a public meeting so

that locals could voice their concerns and rejected the proposal.



The recently-published Greater Norwich Local Plan for Loddon and Chedgrave identifies two development sites that will provide for at least 240 new homes, one in Loddon for 180 homes and one in Chedgrave for 60 homes.

This gives a total deliverable housing commitment for Loddon and Chedgrave of 446 homes between 2018 and 2038.



But the Halsbury homes site is outside the village boundary on the Greater Norwich Plan.

Locals say it would intrude into a pastoral area of Loddon served by a network of single-track roads close to Pyes Mill, a

beauty spot by the River Chet.



Alongside environmental concerns, the development illustrates two

access roads to the site either side of Norton Road.

This road is single track at the points where access is indicated, and also on a blind "S" bend.

Locals say it would be unacceptable from a road safety point because of the traffic movements created by 130 properties.

There are no footpaths on this section of Norton Road, with pedestrian access to Loddon posing a danger.



The Halsbury development would adjoin the approved 180 homes planned for Beccles Road, opposite the Loddon Industrial Park.



One local resident, who did not wish to be named said: "The approved 446 new homes will place serious pressure on Loddon's infrastructure such as schools, medical facilities, sewage.

"This development would not be a sustainable development for Loddon and should be rejected."



