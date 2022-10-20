Man wins planning appeal to build two town houses

The demolition of existing workshop and replacement with 2 residential dwellings are situated behind 28 & 26 Peddars Lane , Beccles - Credit: Google Maps

A businessman spoke of his delight at overturning a rejected planning application, but said he is "disappointed" building material prices have soared while waiting for his appeal.

Gavin Boast's proposal to demolish an existing workshop and replacement it with two residential dwellings was refused on July 6, 2021.

East Suffolk Council, in justifying their rejection to the plans, stated the plans were not considered to respect the existing character and appearance of homes in the conservation area.

Image showing the site to the rear of 26 Peddlars Lane, Beccles, with the existing storage unit 'Plot 1' and 'Plot 2' to be demolished and replaced with two houses to let - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Mr Boast questioned East Suffolk Council's initial rejection, arguing it is in the council's interest to produce more affordable housing.

He said: "The local council contradicted the plans because the agenda they push is all about building affordable homes. I plan to let two new buildings, providing housing opportunities.

"It is sad we have wasted time and expenses as the appeal process was expensive.

"Prices of building materials have also gone up so much from when we first submitted our planning application.

"I am hopeful that I can secure funding so plans can be put in place for work to start next spring - providing we don't have any distractions arise."

The map of the site which Mr Boast hopes to build on showing position of new dwellings - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The appeal concluded the homes would not harm the heritage significance of the Beccles Conservation Area (BCA) or to the wider character of the built environment in this part of Beccles.

A council spokesperson said: "East Suffolk holds its Conservation Areas in high regard and has a statutory responsibility for their preservation and enhancement.

"To east Suffolk communities, Conservation Areas are cherished and valued as any other historic conservation area nationally or internationally.

"The Beccles Conservation Area was expanded in 2014 to include Peddars Lane because of its historic importance and this is of key influence on planning decisions.

“When considering the original planning application, it was felt the proposed development would negatively impact on the character and appearance of the Beccles Conservation Area.

“However, the Planning Inspector concluded that as the proposed dwelling would be similar in appearance to other recently constructed properties in the area, the removal of the existing workshop would be an improvement.”

The site is currently occupied by a large workshop building, which East Suffolk Council also objected to the demolition of, while the appeal committee noted the proposal is behind 26 and 28 Peddars Lane, stating: "This building is not prominent in the street scene of Peddars Lane or the more historic Blyburgate."

Mr Boast said: "I have lost money, it was expensive appealing the decision, and now prices have rocketed I'm just going to have to wait.

"I'm just happy and excited that work can get underway next next spring hopefully."