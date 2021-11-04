Plans submitted to develop retirement houses in Halesworth

Artistic impression of McCarthy Stone's proposals for Halesworth - perspective looking south west from Saxons Way. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

Plans have been submitted to develop a mix of retirement houses in Halesworth.

McCarthy Stone has submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council to develop land at Dairy Farm, to the west of Saxons Way in Halesworth.

This vacant site has been allocated in the Waveney Local Plan for residential development and community use.

These proposals would transform the site into new retirement living accommodation.

Site plan for McCarthy Stone's proposals for Halesworth. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

The plans would deliver a mix of 43 one-and-two-bedroom retirement living apartments and 10 bungalows set within, landscaped outdoor spaces with on-site car parking spaces.

As part of McCarthy Stone’s proposals for the site, they will transfer a parcel of land at the north of the site to Halesworth Town Council to be used as a community asset.

McCarthy Stone say they are working with the town council to ensure the delivery of a site that meets the needs of the local community.

Before submitting the planning application, McCarthy Stone carried out a public consultation with the local community on its early proposals, including a virtual exhibition during August and September 2021, to which over 2,000 close residents, businesses and stakeholders were invited.

During the public consultation, 73pc of respondents stated that they support the proposals for high-quality retirement living accommodation at this location.

Matt Wills, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are pleased with the response to our proposals, with over 70pc of respondents to our consultation outlining support for the plans.

"Feedback has indicated that many in the local community regard this as a positive use for the site.

"We’re confident that there is a local need for retirement accommodation in Halesworth and that this proposal will help to release existing family homes onto the market.

“We are happy that we can give back to Halesworth by providing land for a community asset.

"We will be working closely with the town council to ensure this site meets the needs of the community."

If you would like further information on the proposals, you can visit the project website on https://mccarthystoneconsultation.co.uk/halesworth/ or contact a member of the project team via the freephone information line on 0800 298 7040.