Date set for inquest of grandmother hit by car on A143

Published: 11:42 AM March 9, 2021

Grandmother Jennifer Potter, who died after being hit by a car on the A143 at Ditchingham. - Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Smith

A date has been set for an inquest into the death of a much-loved grandmother following an crash on the A143.

Jennifer Potter died after being hit by a car on the road at Ditchingham on October 2, 2020.

A pre-inquest review was held into the death of the 61-year-old mother-of-two, who was born in Bungay and was a grandmother-of-seven, on Tuesday, March 9 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

The A143 near Ditchingham. - Credit: Glen Denny/Geograph

Area coroner Yvonne Blake confirmed an inquest is now ready to take place, with a full hearing set to be held at the court on May 17.





Emergency services were called to the A143 at 8.30pm following reports a white Toyota Yaris had been in a collision with a pedestrian near to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road.

The road was closed until the early hours of the following morning while police continued investigations into the circumstances of the collision.