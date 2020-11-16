‘Keep smiling and be positive’ - Receptionist who rose to hotel manager turns 101

Published: 11:49 AM November 16, 2020 Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020

Joan Gooch celebrated her 101st birthday at the White House care home in Beccles on November 4, 2020. PHOTO: Healthcare Homes - Credit: Archant

A retired hotel manager has celebrated her 101st birthday at a Beccles care home.

Originally from Lowestoft, Joan Gooch marked the milestone on November 4 with a special celebration organised by staff at the White House care home, on Ashman’s Road.

The mother-of-four, who loved to travel and play tennis, began her career as a receptionist at the Imperial Hotel in Lowestoft before progressing to become hotel manager.

At the age of 19, she enjoyed a unique ‘double wedding’ alongside her sister, during which she recalls the vicar nearly mixing up the brides’ names.

Home manager Elena Dolniceanu said: “What a pleasure it was to celebrate Joan’s 101 years.

“We asked Joan for the secret of her long and healthy life and she told us there is no secret, she just worked hard, keeps smiling and is always positive.

“What a wonderful outlook to have.”