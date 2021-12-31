Swimming Jordan Catchpole to be made MBE after golden year

Jordan Catchpole, Paralympic gold medallist, has been awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours List. - Credit: DENISE BRADLYE/Archant2021

Jordan Catchpole, Paralympic gold medallist, is set to be made an MBE for services to swimming in the New Year's Honours List.

The 22-year-old from Beccles has had a phenomenal, golden and surreal year and is set to become one of the youngest people to be made an MBE.

Paralympian swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 21, from Beccles, with his gold medal for the mixed 4X100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2020 games. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Catchpole won gold in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay S14 at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics this year.

On top of this, he is also currently a two-time European silver medallist and two-time silver and bronze world champion medallist.

Diagnosed with autism, his coach is Tim Millett and he is a member of Team Waveney.

At the end of a momentous year for the Paralympian, Mr Catchpole said he felt like he was 'living in a dream.'

Paralympian swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 21, from Beccles, at his gym in the town, with his gold medal for the mixed 4X100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2020 games. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I can't even begin to describe how incredible, surreal and honoured I feel to be made an MBE age 22." he said.

"First of all, this is an absolute dream and I keep having to pinch myself, telling myself that this really has happened.

"I think after this whole year, this award is just a cherry on the top and it feels like it has been a rollercoaster.

"It is a massive shock. Never in my career did I expect anything like this, especially so early on as well.

"The whole year for me has been one big highlight, from winning gold with my teammates in Tokyo, to being awarded in the New Year's Honours List, all of it is just a dream come true."

Great Britain's Jessica-Jane Applegate, Bethany Firth, Jordan Catchpole and Reece Dunn after winning gold in the 4x100m Mixed Relay S14 during day four of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

Mr Catchpole will focus his 2022 on training for future championships.

He said: "2022 will bring with it lots and lots more hard work.

"I will be training for the world championships and it is only two years until Paris 2024.

"I want to say that to anyone who wants to follow a sport or passion as a career, do it.

"Just go for it, you've got nothing to lose, you just need to believe in yourself."