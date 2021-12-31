Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Swimming Jordan Catchpole to be made MBE after golden year

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:30 PM December 31, 2021
jordan catchpole

Jordan Catchpole, Paralympic gold medallist, has been awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours List. - Credit: DENISE BRADLYE/Archant2021

Jordan Catchpole, Paralympic gold medallist, is set to be made an MBE for services to swimming in the New Year's Honours List.

The 22-year-old from Beccles has had a phenomenal, golden and surreal year and is set to become one of the youngest people to be made an MBE.

jordan catchpole

Paralympian swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 21, from Beccles, with his gold medal for the mixed 4X100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2020 games. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Catchpole won gold in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay S14 at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics this year.

On top of this, he is also currently a two-time European silver medallist and two-time silver and bronze world champion medallist.

Diagnosed with autism, his coach is Tim Millett and he is a member of Team Waveney.

At the end of a momentous year for the Paralympian, Mr Catchpole said he felt like he was 'living in a dream.'

jordan catchpole

Paralympian swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 21, from Beccles, at his gym in the town, with his gold medal for the mixed 4X100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2020 games. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I can't even begin to describe how incredible, surreal and honoured I feel to be made an MBE age 22." he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards: Meet your pub landlords of 2021
  2. 2 Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021: Fresh Idea of the Year
  3. 3 Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021: Community Hero of the Year
  1. 4 Councillor recognised in New Year's Honours List for pandemic work
  2. 5 Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards 2021: Uniformed Hero of the Year
  3. 6 Swimming Jordan Catchpole to be made MBE after golden year
  4. 7 'Nice to put my feet up' - Firefighter retires after 31 years of service
  5. 8 Beccles and Bungay Journal Awards: Meet your business owner of the year
  6. 9 Car stolen from driveway in Lowestoft is found in Beccles
  7. 10 Big plans and events for Beccles and Bungay in 2022

"First of all, this is an absolute dream and I keep having to pinch myself, telling myself that this really has happened.

"I think after this whole year, this award is just a cherry on the top and it feels like it has been a rollercoaster.

"It is a massive shock. Never in my career did I expect anything like this, especially so early on as well.

"The whole year for me has been one big highlight, from winning gold with my teammates in Tokyo, to being awarded in the New Year's Honours List, all of it is just a dream come true."

olympics

Great Britain's Jessica-Jane Applegate, Bethany Firth, Jordan Catchpole and Reece Dunn after winning gold in the 4x100m Mixed Relay S14 during day four of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. - Credit: PA

Mr Catchpole will focus his 2022 on training for future championships.

He said: "2022 will bring with it lots and lots more hard work.

"I will be training for the world championships and it is only two years until Paris 2024.

"I want to say that to anyone who wants to follow a sport or passion as a career, do it.

"Just go for it, you've got nothing to lose, you just need to believe in yourself."

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crowds lined the streets of Bungay for the return of the Waveney Harriers meet on December 27, 2021.

Hundreds line streets as hunt returns to Bungay

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Groggy Doggy run near Bungay Cathy with Herbie and SoloByline: Sonya Duncan

Muddy paws and tired legs as Groggy Doggy run returns

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
waveney harriers

Uncertainty over town's Boxing Day hunt due to Covid restrictions

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon