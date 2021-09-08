Beccles' star of the Paralympic Games reflects on 'surreal' success

Published: 5:35 PM September 8, 2021

Paralympian swimmer Jordan Catchpole, 21, from Beccles, at his gym in the town, with his gold medal for the mixed 4X100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo 2020 games. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Two months ago 21-year-old Jordan Catchpole said fulfilling his lifelong ambition of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games still hasn't sunk in.

Fast forward and he proudly stands at his home gym in his home town touching his gold medal and relishing his Paralympic success.

At home, Mr Catchpole keeps his gold medal hidden away in a safe, a reflection of the great success he has already achieved at such a young age.

At just 21, Mr Catchpole won gold in the 4x100m relay and a few days after retuning home to Beccles from Tokyo, none of it seems real yet.

Mr Catchpole said: "This is just such a surreal moment.

"It won't sink in for a very long time.

"This is a dream come true but everything at the minute is all a massive daze and I don't know what is going on yet."

Mr Catchpole finished fifth in his S14 100m Butterfly heat and placing 16th overall but is determined to return to Paris 2014 and be in with a chance at medal contention.

"My individuals didn't go quite as planned but that is just lack of experience so far at that level.

"It was my first Paralympic Games and I think I let the nerves get the better of me a little bit.

"The relay result was just a dream come true though.

"I didn't even realise I was in the relay until the day before and to come away the day after with a gold medal is just pretty mental."

Mr Catchpole is now motivated to win more medals at Paris 2024 with more hard work and training.

He will focus his training in Beccles, Lowestoft and Bungay in the weeks, months and years ahead.

He said: "These Paralympic Games have given me even more motivation now.

"I've had a taste of a gold medal and I want more.

"For Paris I want to be up there for medal contention and this will be my aim going forward.

"My training is going to be really hard for Paris but I think I will come back a lot stronger than I was in Tokyo."

