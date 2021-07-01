Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Town's stunning gardens revealed

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:14 AM July 1, 2021   
The Bungay Open Gardens event.

The Bungay Open Gardens event. - Credit: Toto Martinez

An open gardens event was held in Bungay over the weekend to celebrate the hidden beauty of the town.

A number of homes took part in the event, from Outney Road and Barsham Street throughout the town to Beccles Road and John Childs Way.

The event was held in support of Bungay Library and the Falcon Meadow Trust.

The Bungay Open Gardens event.

The Bungay Open Gardens event. - Credit: Toto Martinez

Organiser Toto Martinez said: "I had the idea because Bungay didn't have any sort of open gardens event for normal people.

"I thought I would put something out to get people to help and enough people were interested to create this group and event.

"The reaction from everyone was brilliant.

The Bungay Open Gardens event.

The Bungay Open Gardens event. - Credit: Toto Martinez

"Everyone was so supportive and we had more gardens than we thought we would.

"There were 25 in total, which for the first year was quite a lot, and about 150 visitors."

While the amount of money raised is yet to be counted, Mr Martinez expects it to be several hundred pounds, adding: "Some people made jams and marmalades to sell for the charities and others sold art, so everyone was really lovely about it."

The Bungay Open Gardens event.

The Bungay Open Gardens event. - Credit: Toto Martinez

The Bungay Open Gardens event.

The Bungay Open Gardens event. - Credit: Toto Martinez

The Bungay Open Gardens event.

The Bungay Open Gardens event. - Credit: Toto Martinez

The Bungay Open Gardens event.

The Bungay Open Gardens event. - Credit: Toto Martinez

The Bungay Open Gardens event.

The Bungay Open Gardens event. - Credit: Toto Martinez


