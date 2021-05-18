Town's new radio station launched to serve 'wonderful' community

Published: 11:04 AM May 18, 2021

A new radio station has been launched to bring local news and events to one market town.

Radio veteran Keith Travis has launched Beccles Town Radio to fill a void and support people and charities in the Suffolk town.

His voice may be familiar to listeners, having graced the airwaves of Radio Broadland, Amber Radio, Classic Gold, North Norfolk Radio and Radio Norwich for more than 25 years, as well as working as a continuity announcer on TV.

Keith Travis, who has set up Beccles Town Radio. - Credit: Keith Travis

Mr Travis, who hosts the two-hour breakfast show from 7am, described the project as a "labour of love" after financing the station and setting up the music, jingles, licences and website.

He said: "Beccles is a lovely place and a wonderful community but it's not being served by the radio stations available.

"The reason for launching it is there is not really a radio station for Beccles. All of the local stations aren't local anymore other than BBC, but we are focused solely on Beccles.

"The aim of Beccles town radio is to be truly local and to give local people, charities, events and organisations a platform and a voice.

The station is online 24 hours a day, playing music from the 1960s onwards.

Mr Travis said: "We've been able to advertise everything from the antiques fair to local gymnastics clubs.

"There's been so many local things and you don't hear about them on other radio stations.

"As we come out of lockdown I want this to help bring people together again and help to showcase the events we've missed over the last year.

"I have been astounded by the interest and excitement shown from local people and organisations that have contacted me with offers to help.

"This has vindicated my belief that Beccles needed a local station to inform and entertain our wonderful community."

The station is available on smart speakers, as well as on phones, tablets and laptops, and Mr Travis has urged anyone looking to volunteer to get in touch.

He said: "It has been really well received but at the minute there's just one other person involved.

"This isn't a conventional radio station with a studio, and anyone presenting will need to have equipment themselves."

Anyone looking to get involved in the station can email studio@becclestownradio.co.uk.