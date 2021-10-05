Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Leisure centre pool closed due to flooding

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:47 AM October 5, 2021    Updated: 12:07 PM October 5, 2021
The pool at the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay, East Suffolk.

The pool at the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay.

Waveney Valley Leisure Centre has announced that its pool is closed due to flooding.

The pool in Bungay has closed today, October 5, and it is currently unknown when the pool will reopen.

Anyone with a prepaid booking should contact the leisure centre to have your booking transferred to another day.

Waveney Valley Leisure Centre has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “Due to heavy rain overnight, water from the surrounding fields has caused some surface flooding to the pool area at Waveney Valley Leisure Centre.

“Whilst there is no damage, and the rest of the centre remains open as normal, we have decided to close the pool until tomorrow as a precaution. This will enable us to thoroughly filter the water before reopening to our customers.

“We will keep customers updated on progress and in the meantime, we would like to thank them for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The flooding comes after heavy rain this morning across Norfolk and Waveney.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the county, warning that some homes and businesses may flood and some journey times may be affected.

