Bid for new homes lodged for third time despite past opposition

Published: 9:56 AM January 1, 2021

New homes could be built on land east of High Bungay Road, in Loddon. - Credit: Google

Plans for a new housing development in a south Norfolk town have been lodged for a third time, despite facing previous opposition.

Developer Allison Homes has lodged updated plans with South Norfolk District Council in a bid to build 35 homes on land east of High Bungay Road, in Loddon.

Plans for the land were initially unveiled in 2017, with developer Allison Homes, part of the Larkfleet group, seeing a plan for 79 new homes ultimately refused.

Loddon Parish Council then voiced its opposition to updated plans in 2019, with the 56 home proposal withdrawn in January 2020.

High Bungay Road, in Loddon, at the junction with the A146. - Credit: Google Maps

Now, the applicant has returned for a third time, with a smaller proposal.

The land was historically used for animal grazing.

Previous concerns surrounding the plan have included the impact on local roads, including the A146 between Norwich and Beccles.

The proposal would see access to the development from High Bungay Road, which has a junction with the A146 nearby.

A traffic analysis produced as part of the application states there have been three accidents in the area between 2014 and 2019, with two on the A146 near to the junction, including a "serious" crash between a car and a motorcyclist, and one on High Bungay Road.

The analysis, however, concluded the impact on traffic in Loddon and the A146 would be "minimal".

The proposed development would be accessed with a junction onto High Bungay Road, in Loddon. - Credit: Google Maps

Neighbours to the plan have until January 11 to submit comments to the planning authority about the plans.

At time of printing, 44 comments had been submitted to the council about the plans, stretching back to December 2019, with one supporting comment and 43 objections raised.

Loddon Parish Council has again opposed the plans, claiming the applicant has not demonstrated a local need for the housing in the town and alleging "the applicant has systematically failed to proactively and meaningfully communicate and engage with the parish or local residents of Loddon".

A number of objections have already been submitted to the council, which include concerns about the impact on the GP surgery, concerns about traffic accidents, and overcrowding of the village.

The applicant has been contacted for comment.