Anger from council over felled silver jubilee trees

Published: 2:40 PM January 22, 2021

The felling of trees planted originally to mark the Queen's silver jubilee has been met with anger from Bungay Town Council after it was not told by the landowner that they were being felled.

Councillors were discussing the felling of the trees at a Bungay Town Council meeting on Thursday, January 21.

The Jubilee Woods, on Bungay Common, were planted in 1977, but several trees were felled last week as part of a management plan by landowners, which according to Bungay Town Council, allows them to fell nine trees a year on the common.

Mick Lincoln said he was shocked to see some trees being felled which were planted for the jubilee.

Trees on Outney Common pictured two years ago. - Credit: Candy Kourakos

"I contacted the landowner's secretary who confirmed the reason why some of the silver jubilee trees were being felled was because the landowner is treating it like common land, even though it is not.

"It is fine for the landowner to fell trees that were not planted as part of the silver jubilee planting but not the other ones.

"I have been informed that us, the town council, will be informed of future felling."