Bell Tower reopens offering panoramic views of Waveney Valley



Reece Hanson

Published: 2:35 PM August 3, 2021   
Beccles Bell Tower viewed from Ballygate.Picture: Nick Butcher

Beccles Bell Tower viewed from Ballygate. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Tours of a town's church tower have resumed for the first time since late-2019.

Beccles Bell Tower reopened to the public on Saturday, July 31, allowing visitors to climb the four flights of stairs to the top to enjoy panoramic views of the Waveney Valley.

A spokesperson for Beccles Town Council confirmed the reopening, adding they were grateful to the team of volunteers led by Diane Dungate and David Spink, "who have worked hard to get the Tower ready for visitors".


Bookings are not required for trips to the top, with prices for over-16s unchanged at £2.50 and £1.50 for children over four years old.

This year, the tower will be open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm until the end of October, except for day when there is a wedding in the church, with one set to take place on Saturday, August 7.

Beccles News

