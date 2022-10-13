Town centre businesses 'crucified' as car park temporarily closed

Blyburgate car park, Beccles, is to be closed for three weeks - Credit: Bruno Brown

Businesses owners say they are "feeling the pressure" due to a town centre car park's temporary closure.

Blyburgate car park, in Beccles, is currently closed for resurfacing, new line markings and the repair of bollards and traffic islands.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport, this week apologised for "any inconvenience caused", but some business owners say words aren't enough.

The car park should be complete and open to the public on Monday, October 24 - Credit: Bruno Brown

Jill Osborne-Biddiscombe, owner of Field2Fork, claims the councils decision to close the car park is "crucifying" business at that end of town.

The greengrocer said: "I am at least 25pc down in income I would usually take per day.

"Footfall in Blyburgate is non-existent - nobody is out this end of town.

"On top of already difficult circumstances to make ends meet, this is the last thing we need. It is crucifying us.

"It is a situation of if you don't use us, you will lose us.

"Words of apology from the council aren't enough, we need action."

Jil says East Suffolk Council are "crucifying" businesses who are struggling to make ends meet - Credit: Bruno Brown

In response to the concerns voiced from business owners at Blyburgate, East Suffolk Council urged for "patience" and encouraged people to use other car parks in the area.

A spokesperson said: “The temporary closure of this car park is necessary to enable essential maintenance work to be carried out, including resurfacing, the painting of new line markings and repairs to bollards, traffic islands and other fixtures.

"Due to the extent of the works required and in the interests of safety, it was not possible to keep the car park open whilst the work is underway.

“These essential repairs are expected to be complete within three weeks, with the car park expected to reopen on Monday 24 October, and whilst we appreciate this closure may be an inconvenience, we hope that people will be patient whilst the works are carried out.

"We would encourage people to use alternative car parks, including nearby Newgate and Hungate, for the time being.”

Tim Miller, who works at, The Car Shop, Blyburgate, said: "We have a high volume of customers who usually use the half hour stays in the car park to park and nip in and grab their items.

"Yesterday was particularly tough, with about a 50pc reduction on what we would usually take.

"The amount of people I see slow down, look to turn in, and realise they can't and then just drive off is unbelievable."

The Car Shop on Blyburgate is directly opposite the car park under refurbishment - Credit: Bruno Brown

There was, however, acknowledgement among some owners that the work needed doing.

Nicholas Sawyer, owner of Beccles Flower Shed, said he was fortunate to have a large portion of revenue generated through bookings and online.

He said: "Now seems like a good time, if there ever was a good time, to do the job.

"Just after the busy summer holiday period, and before the Christmas rush.

"It will be nice when the job is finished and the car park can open so we can return to some form of normality.

"I can't blame the quiet times just on the car park being resurfaced because there are many other car parks for people to use such as Newgate which is opposite from here."

Steve Lee at his shop, Antiques at Four, in Blyburgate, Beccles. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Steve Lee, owner of Antiques at Four, Blyburgate, said: "The work being done at the car park is necessary, the bays were small and the surface condition was bad.

"The closure of the car park shows the car parks importance in bringing footfall numbers to this area of town - Blyburgate is suffering.

"A positive move from the council would be to offer a couple of half days free parking on certain days to incentivise people to park and shop at this end of town when it reopens."