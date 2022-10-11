Town centre car park set to reopen later this month

A Beccles town centre car park is expected to reopen later this month as resurfacing work continues.

Blyburgate car park is currently closed for resurfacing, new line markings, and the repair of bollards and traffic islands.

It is expected to reopen later this month, on October 24.

It comes as East Suffolk Council announce the Britten Centre car park, in Lowestoft, will close from Monday, October 17, to allow lighting repairs, drain clearance and deep cleaning to be carried out.

The multi-storey Britten Centre car park will close for four weeks - Credit: Archant

The car park is expected to reopen on Monday, November 14.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause, however they will allow our teams to carry out essential improvements and ensure these car parks remain available for residents and visitors coming into our town centres.”

Alternative car parks are available at Clapham Road, Alexandra Road, Battery Green and Whapload Road, in Lowesotft, as well as at Newgate and Hungate in Beccles.