Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

Town centre car park set to reopen later this month

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:04 PM October 11, 2022
I was elected to support the people of Beccles, and the actions of the town council over the past we

Councillor Norman Brooks - Credit: Archant

A Beccles town centre car park is expected to reopen later this month as resurfacing work continues.

Blyburgate car park is currently closed for resurfacing, new line markings, and the repair of bollards and traffic islands.

It is expected to reopen later this month, on October 24.

It comes as East Suffolk Council announce the Britten Centre car park, in Lowestoft, will close from Monday, October 17, to allow lighting repairs, drain clearance and deep cleaning to be carried out.

Shoppers at the entrance to the Britten Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The multi-storey Britten Centre car park will close for four weeks - Credit: Archant

The car park is expected to reopen on Monday, November 14.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause, however they will allow our teams to carry out essential improvements and ensure these car parks remain available for residents and visitors coming into our town centres.”

Alternative car parks are available at Clapham Road, Alexandra Road, Battery Green and Whapload Road, in Lowesotft, as well as at Newgate and Hungate in Beccles.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

Common Lane in Beccles where the fight broke out

Suffolk Live News

Man in his 30s arrested after Beccles fight

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A two-car crash has blocked part of the A146 in Worlingham

Updated

A146 clear after two-car crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Holton Pits Preservation group congregate at the site to discuss their bid to 'give the land back to the community'.

Community's bid to buy popular walking site to protect wildlife

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
The motocross bike that was stolen.

Suffolk Constabulary

Burglars steal motocross bike in overnight garage burglary

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon