Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

Town centre car park to close for two weeks

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:27 PM September 6, 2022
Blyburgate car park in Beccles

Blyburgate car park in Beccles - Credit: Google Maps

A town centre car park is to close for two weeks next month.

Blyburgate car park, in Beccles, will be closed from Monday, October 3, for a major resurfacing project to be carried out.

A spokesperson for Beccles Town Council confirmed the work in a statement on Monday, September 5.

The site is the largest public car park in Beccles, with 139 spaces.

Alternative car parks for drivers during the closure include Newgate, with 70 spaces, Hungate Lane, with 62 spaces, and Kilbrack, with 28 spaces.

A small number of short-stay spaces are also available in New Market, in Beccles.


