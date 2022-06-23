Slipper swap scheme launched to prevent falls
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Older residents in Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and surrounding villages can now exchange their old, worn-out slippers for free.
The Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and villages Community Partnership has launched their 'slipper swap' project following the success of a similar scheme in Carlton Colville last year.
A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: "Many older people are keen to stay independent at home, however walking indoors in worn-out slippers, barefoot or in socks can increase the risk of falls, slips and trips.
"This may result in spending time in hospital or receiving treatment at home which can make them feel less independent and more socially isolated.
"Tackling social isolation is one of the Community Partnership’s priorities."
Councillor Judy Cloke, chair of the Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and villages Community Partnership, said: “I am so pleased we are able to offer this service which is not only vital to the health and safety of older residents of the district, but also to their warmth.
"Everyone is bothered by the rise in energy prices and to be able to keep a pair of warm rather than threadbare slippers on your feet is a bonus.
"This scheme will make a real difference to those who participate.”
The Slipper Swap project is being delivered in partnership with East Suffolk Council’s Communities Team, parish and town councils and local groups and organisations.
To get involved, email the East Suffolk Communities Team at communities@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.