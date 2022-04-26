Two towns establish 'local hubs' to help Ukrainian refugees

Two towns are set to establish 'local hubs' in a bid to help Ukrainian refugees who are settling in the area.

Bungay Community Support is planning to establish a local hub for host families opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

Beccles has created a Waveney Valley Friends of the Ukraine to make refugees feel welcome who are moving to the wider Waveney area.

Sue Collins BEM is chair of BCS trustees. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Sue Collins, chair of BCS Trustees, said: "While we know that there are residents who have registered to offer a home on the government website, we are also aware that there are individuals, families and perhaps local businesses who wish to contribute towards practical support or might consider funding accommodation for refugee families once they are living within our community.

"So that BCS Ukraine and local partners can gauge the potential host provision and the range of local support, could residents email BCSUkraine@outlook.com stating whether they have registered, are thinking about registering but want more information, or have some relevant expertise for example as an interpreter or perhaps a background in one of the therapeutic services.

"We should also like to hear from any Ukrainian families already living within Bungay and surrounding villages, or from anyone who has some experience of being displaced from home.

"We are hoping to hold an information evening in Bungay within the next few weeks and details of this will be published once guest speakers and venue has been confirmed."

Caroline Topping, green councillor for Beccles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Caroline Topping, green councillor for Beccles added: "Beccles Community Hub is available for any Ukrainian families who have already moved into the area and those who are on their way, as well as for the hosts of those families.

"We wish to provide a space where they can be supported in networking, gathering information from local authorities, organisations, charities and work together pro-actively.

"Amongst our group we do have some local business people, a Ukrainian family who were already resident in the area and can provide support with Ukrainian language and act as an interpreter and some people who speak Russian.

"For any Ukrainian refugees that would like to be supported by the Beccles Community Hub they can make themselves known by going into the hub and speaking to one of our volunteers."