Treebilee project sees oaks planted in towns

Mark Webster, Karen Lodge and Tony Dawes planting an oak tree on Annis Hill Green in Bungay. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Town councils have taken part in a national tree planting event to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

An oak tree was planted on Annis Hill Green in Bungay by deputy town mayor Tony Dawes as part of the event.

Beccles mayor Richard Stubbings also took part in the event, planting an oak tree on the Marsh Trail in the town.

Beccles mayor Richard Stubbings planting an oak tree as part of the 'Treebilee' project to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee. - Credit: Beccles Town Council

The trees were donated by East Suffolk Council as part of their 'Treebilee' project to gift a tree to each parish in the district to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee this year.

The trees will form part of the Queen's Green Canopy, with individuals also invited to plant a tree for the milestone year.

With Bungay having little open, accessible green space in the town, a working party was set up with the town council and interested community members to create a plan for the former school playing field on Annis Hill.

The field became available for community use and the working party's bid to have the site transferred from Suffolk County Council's management was successful.

An agreement was reached in August 2021, before an agreement at will was established in January, meaning Annis Hill Green will be managed by Bungay Town Council for at least the next 100 years.

The working party, now known as the management group, held a public consultation last year to gather views on how the site should be used.

A landscape architect has since created plans which will be exhibited for community comment this month and next.

Pop-up displays of the plans for Annis Hill Green will be showcased at 14 Market Place, Bungay, with face-to-face events also planned for Bungay Library and Hillside Road East Co-Op.

Hedge planting has already started on the field, with native species adding to existing hedges to ensure nearby residents have privacy as the project develops.

The planting has been supported by local volunteers led by The Community Project.

Anyone interested in being involved in the plans for Annis Hill Green are urged to contact deputy town clerk Edwin Rosier on edwin.rosier@bungaytowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01986 894 236.