Town to go to the polls to elect new county councillor

A byelection will take place in Beccles to elect a new county councillor.

Three candidates will appear on the ballot paper when residents go to the polls next month.

The election comes after Green party councillor Peggy McGregor stepped down from the role.

The candidates include Green party representative Ash Lever, Labour's Christian Newsome, and Letitia Smith for the Conservatives.

Polling stations will be held at Fortrey Heap Village Hall, in North Cove, as well as at Blyburgate Hall and St Luke's Church in Beccles, and at Worlingham CEVCP School.

The byelection will take place on Thursday, November 17, between 7am and 10pm.

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Tuesday, November 1, and can be made online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.