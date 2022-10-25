Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

Town to go to the polls to elect new county councillor

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:38 AM October 25, 2022
Voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

A byelection will take place in Beccles next month - Credit: PA

A byelection will take place in Beccles to elect a new county councillor.

Three candidates will appear on the ballot paper when residents go to the polls next month.

The election comes after Green party councillor Peggy McGregor stepped down from the role.

The candidates include Green party representative Ash Lever, Labour's Christian Newsome, and Letitia Smith for the Conservatives.

Polling stations will be held at Fortrey Heap Village Hall, in North Cove, as well as at Blyburgate Hall and St Luke's Church in Beccles, and at Worlingham CEVCP School.

The byelection will take place on Thursday, November 17, between 7am and 10pm.

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Tuesday, November 1, and can be made online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

A body has been found on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth in the search for missing 74-year-old man Nigel Gravenall

Norfolk Live News

Body found in Great Yarmouth in search for missing 74-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Peddars Lane , Beccles

Man wins planning appeal to build two town houses

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Land owner CEMEX have released an update on the sale of the popular dog walking and fishing location

Landowner issues update as community group bid to buy popular site

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Pokémon

Pokémon enthusiast launches club to share his passion in Beccles

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon