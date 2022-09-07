Food support scheme to help those in need through crisis

The Beccles Comfort Food scheme has launched to help those in need. - Credit: PA

A new food support scheme has been launched in Beccles to help those in need.

Beccles Comfort Food will provide free hot meals and drinks to households who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Inspired by the Thin Ice project operating in Lowestoft, the scheme is part of a wider set of cost-of-living support projects being developed by East Suffolk Council.

Councillors Caroline Topping and Sarah Plummer, along with Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, have funded the scheme. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Beccles scheme is funded by East Suffolk councillors Caroline Topping, Sarah Plummer and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, as well as the town's Suffolk County councillor Peggy McGregor.

It is a voucher-based scheme, meaning a household must be issued with a voucher from a referral hub in Beccles. Once the household has the voucher, they can redeem it at local cafes.

Mrs Topping, who is also chair of the Beccles Community Hub on Blyburgate, said: "We councillors are receiving more and more concerning enquiries of households who are not able to feed themselves properly and at the Community Hub our volunteers are talking to more and more people who are describing the really difficult decisions they are having to make regards how they spend their increasingly shrinking budgets.

The project follows the success of the Thin Ice project in Lowestoft - Credit: PA

"It is difficult as councillors to know how to make best use of the Enabling Funding we have access to, but making sure our communities have food is a basic human necessity."

The need for the project was identified after local organisations experienced a growing need for services, which is expected to rise with increasing energy and food costs.

Having seen the success of the Thin Ice project in Lowestoft, local stakeholders expressed an interest in adopting a similar model in Beccles, Worlingham, Barnby and North Cove.

Members of the local community can help the scheme become sustainable by providing donations to the Beccles Community Hub.

A council spokesperson said: "East Suffolk Council understands the pressures faced by many people today and is working closely with partners and stakeholders to ensure support is available to help ease the squeeze for households in East Suffolk."

For more information, go to: www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/squeeze.