Car park at town's Common set to close for resurfacing

Work to resurface the car park at a town's common is set to begin later this month.

Beccles Town Council, through Beccles Fenland Charity Trust, have agreed to resurface the Common car park.

The car park will be closed for the duration of the works, with drivers able to park at the free car park on Common Lane North, or the car park off Ken Markland Way.

A spokesperson for Beccles Town Council said: "We appreciate this temporary closure will be inconvenient for users of the Common.

"Hopefully the long-term benefit of a much-improved car park surface will outweigh any short-term inconvenience.

"The Trust, as owner of the Common, has a legal duty to ensure that unauthorised vehicles do not drive across the Common, and this duty will still apply whilst the car park is closed.

"Please do not take your car onto the Common, unless you have been given explicit permission in advance from the Trust."

Work will begin on Monday, October 31 and is set to be completed within two weeks.



