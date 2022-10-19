New councillor's delight after filling town's vacancy

A new town councillor will look for cost-of-living solutions and support after filling the vacancy.

Beccles Town Council, after a tense night of voting, elected a new councillor for the Rigbourne ward vacancy.

It was 75-year-old Chris Greenhill who triumphed in the second round of votes, after there was no clear winner after round one.

Standing against Mr Greenhill, was East Suffolk and former town councillor, Caroline Topping, and former bricklaying and double glazing windows business owner, Steven Sherwood.

The applicants for the Rigbourne Ward Councillor vacancy. Caroline Topping (left), Chris Greenhill (centre) and Steven Sherwood (right) - Credit: Bruno Brown

Mr Greenhill said: "I am delighted and honoured that Beccles Town Council have elected me to represent Rigbourne Ward until full elections in May next year.

"I have lived in Beccles for 42 years, raised four children here and worked mostly in local government in Waveney and Norfolk.

"I helped with the Beccles neighbourhood plan and would like to take the idea forward.

"I would like to help Beccles Town Council to look further ahead with future challenges.

"But in the short term my focus is to find solutions to help with the cost of living crisis this winter."

After candidates pitched their individual five minute presentations to the town council, councillors began voting to fill the vacancy.

The first round of voting revealed no clear winner, with Mr Greenhill leading on six votes, Mrs Topping on four votes and Mr Sherwood on three.

After Mr Sherwood was eliminated, a second vote followed, after which mayor Barry Darch declared Mr Greenhill to be the new Rigbourne ward Councillor.

Mr Greenhill admitted he was "apprehensive" he would prevail in the votes, acknowledging his opponent on the night, Mrs Topping's a wealth of "knowledge and experience".

Mr Greenhill said: "I was apprehensive, Caroline is very experienced and knowledgeable. I must admit I thought she would be successful.

"I am sad in a way that she did not get it - people like Caroline are so valuable to the community and I know she will continue helping Beccles from her other roles.

"I want to hit the ground running to support the work of the Town Council in helping Beccles to become a safer, more prosperous, and pleasant place to live and work in."