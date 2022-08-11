'Bus week' scheme to protect 'lifeline' route in town

A councillor has launched a new bid to save a key bus route into Beccles.

East Suffolk and Suffolk County councillor Caroline Topping has launched the 'On the Buses' week to protect the Beccles Town Bus Service, which she says is 'vital' for elderly and disabled residents of Beccles.

The loss of the "lifeline" service could leave dozens of passengers "isolated, stranded and lonely", but will be scrapped if passenger numbers continue to fall.

BorderBus' Beccles town service route offers passengers a return ticket in and out of town for only £3.20.

But with the service losing the company around £30 each day, its future is now at risk.

In order to improve the decline in numbers and get people back on the buses, Mrs Topping has launched the scheme, inviting the town mayor and other councillors and services to join her on the bus next week.

Cllr Caroline Topping has started Beccles Community Hub Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Earlier this year, she urged concessions to use their bus passes for only one of the legs of their round trip, and pay £2 for the other, which would boost the service while still being cheaper than the price of a taxi from the outskirts into the town centre.

Mrs Topping said: "For the many people who depend on this bus service as their lifeblood, its possible elimination of the service would be disastrous as it would not be feasible at all for them to get into town and socialise.

"Getting buses into town is a green friendly way of travelling, which benefits businesses in town who are struggling from declining footfall numbers and the cost of living crisis.

"Andrew Percy, owner of Borderbus, isn't interested in making a profit, he just cannot run the bus at such a loss."

"We will be speaking with people on the buses to bring attention to the people on the buses of the situation."

On Monday, August 15, Beccles mayor Barry Darch and Sam Kenward, East Suffolk Council's communities officer, will be kicking off the week on the bus.

Phil Love, from Connected Communities, will follow on Tuesday, with East Suffolk Councillor Sarah Plummer next on Wednesday.

Mrs Topping will be on hand to answer questions on Thursday, while Wendy Summerfield, from Worlingham Parish Council, and Linda Kersey will end the week on Friday.

The councillors and groups will be on the bus between 10.35am and 12.30pm.