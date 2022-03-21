Beccles countryside walks highlighted as part of campaign

Countryside walks around Beccles have been highlighted as part of a countywide campaign.

As the temperature rises and people return to the great outdoors, those in Beccles can now access a range of walks and trails as part of the Discover Suffolk project.

Beccles Town councillor Barry Darch recently led a team of volunteers to fix plaques bearing QR codes onto footpath finger-posts for the project.

Scanning the QR code will take walkers to the Discover Suffolk website, where a range of resources are available.

The installation of the QR codes comes after the launch of the free Discover Suffolk mobile app, which aims to help people access and enjoy the countryside.

The app features over 100 guided walking, cycling and riding trails to explore and gives users access to high-quality Ordnance Survey maps.

Users can also download, follow and track routes throughout the county, as well as reporting issues to Suffolk County Council.

Mr Darch said: "We have also reported to the county council some finger-posts that need to be repaired or replaced, so we look forward to these being given the attention they deserve.

"We have great walks around Beccles and walkers using them and notifying the county council of any problems help to keep the footpaths open and well signed."

The Discover Suffolk campaign was launched by the county council during last year.

At the launch, the council said exercise and wellbeing is a fundamental element in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and Suffolk’s countryside offers an accessible means to experience nature and stay healthy.

Speaking at the time, Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for rural affairs said: "We wanted to find new ways to support and encourage access to our beautiful Suffolk countryside.

"I believe this new smartphone App will provide an accessible platform for people to find out what’s available and where they can begin to enjoy healthy walks, peaceful spaces and explore nature.

"We can all find ways to enjoy the natural environment and countryside that surrounds us by considering the impact we have on the environment and considering others."

The Discover Suffolk app can be downloaded for both Android and Apple phones.

For more information, visit the Discover Suffolk website at www.discoversuffolk.org.uk