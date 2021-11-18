Beccles cycle path moves step closer to development

A photo showing the fence moved back allowing a triangle of land and verge to form the future cycle path. - Credit: Graham Elliott

A critical walking and cycling route between Beccles and a major employment area has moved a step closer following work between a local charity and a local landowner.

The cycle path alongside the Beccles Southern Relief Road connects well into the residential streets of Beccles via Cucumber Lane but does not extend as far as the industrial and business areas at Ellough.

This means the path does not provide a safe route for cyclists and pedestrians.

This is has prompted calls for the path to be extended so that it serves the employment areas at Ellough as there is no current space for the path to continue on the highway verge.

Graham Elliott says the Beccles cycle path is one step closer towards development. - Credit: Graham Elliott

Graham Elliott, trustee of Beccles and Bungay Cycle Strategy (BBCS), has been working with the owners of Ellough Industrial Estate to increase the width available and to enable a path to be built.

A security fence has been moved and the county council have adopted a small triangle of land.

Graham Elliott said: “A very significant obstacle has now been removed and the campaign to get the path built is now well on track.

"Beccles and Bungay Cycle Strategy have contributed £3,500 towards the project which is money well spent if it unlocks this important cycle path.

"We have been working on plans to develop the cycle path between Urban Jungle and the Ellough Industrial Estate for the past two to three years.

"The managing director of Ellough Industrial Estate has agreed to move their roadside fence, allowing the cycle path to be built.

"Realistically this should take around two years to do but once the cycle path is complete it will provide locals in Beccles a direct cycle path to one of the biggest employers in the town."

Susan Barrett-Kelly, managing director of Ellough Industrial Estates added: “We are keen to assist in improving cycling and walking routes between Beccles and Ellough Industrial Estate, which will benefit the many businesses located here.

"Moving our roadside fence line and providing Suffolk County Council with a strip of land to accommodate the cycle path is a contribution that we are pleased to make to this project.”