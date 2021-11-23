Beccles and Halesworth supported with Covid 19 winter plans
- Credit: Archant
Beccles and Halesworth will be supported with money to help prepare for their Covid-19 winter plans this year.
Suffolk Growth Partnership has announced £41,000 will be granted to a number of towns across Suffolk, including Beccles and Halesworth.
The grants have been made available through the Covid Outbreak Management Fund (COMF) allocated by Suffolk Public Health.
The funding is supporting local facilities adaptions, equipment, communications and also supporting preventative management activities for key events this winter, in particular Christmas fayres and Christmas light ‘switch-on’ celebrations.
Karen Chapman, Suffolk Growth Partnership manager said: “Working with Public Health colleagues, Suffolk Growth is pleased to be able to support our town centres in minimising the risk of Covid during their festive activities and events.
"We were very impressed with the quality of applications and consideration to Covid prevention measures that will be put in place to keep both residents and visitors safe as Suffolk enters the winter months.”
Most Read
- 1 'A fitting tribute': Formerly homeless man meets The Duchess of Cornwall
- 2 Preparations under way for town's Christmas Tree Festival
- 3 Halesworth Neighbourhood Town Plan - What is it and how to be involved
- 4 Bungay celebrates the big Christmas lights switch-on
- 5 Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding
- 6 Dates confirmed for Beccles and Bungay Christmas lights switch ons
- 7 Suffolk police volunteer and her horse win national award
- 8 Police appeal as ambulance windscreen smashed by flying object
- 9 House damaged after two hooded suspects climb onto roof
- 10 16th century estate to be restored back to former glory under new plans