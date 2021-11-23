Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Halesworth supported with Covid 19 winter plans

Jasper King

Published: 3:41 PM November 23, 2021
Beccles and Halesworth will be supported with their Covid 19 winter plans.

Beccles and Halesworth will be supported with money to help prepare for their Covid-19 winter plans this year.

Suffolk Growth Partnership has announced £41,000 will be granted to a number of towns across Suffolk, including Beccles and Halesworth.

The grants have been made available through the Covid Outbreak Management Fund (COMF) allocated by Suffolk Public Health. 

The funding is supporting local facilities adaptions, equipment, communications and also supporting preventative management activities for key events this winter, in particular Christmas fayres and Christmas light ‘switch-on’ celebrations. 

Karen Chapman, Suffolk Growth Partnership manager said: “Working with Public Health colleagues, Suffolk Growth is pleased to be able to support our town centres in minimising the risk of Covid during their festive activities and events. 

"We were very impressed with the quality of applications and consideration to Covid prevention measures that will be put in place to keep both residents and visitors safe as Suffolk enters the winter months.” 

Coronavirus
